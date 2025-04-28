Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Enkomi
7
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
$157,481
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 185 m²
$134,441
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$322,565
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Gazimagusa Belediyesi

villas
bungalows

Properties features in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go