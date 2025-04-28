Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
5
Enkomi
7
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
We present you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities of the Northern Cypru…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$489,126
Villa 3 bedrooms in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with private pool, ready to move, built on a 479 m2 land in the Tuzla region of Famagu…
$651,352
