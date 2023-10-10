Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. A complex wit…
€161,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele region. The …
€183,500
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000

