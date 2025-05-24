Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

villas
12
bungalows
4
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne stands out as a beautiful city loca…
$210,124
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Girne has been a popular…
$328,742
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Studio flats for sale in Elysium project in Longbeach Iskele. 30% lower than the constructor…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Esentepe Girne Girne stands out as a beautiful city loca…
$197,697
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Two bedroom apartment in an exclusive complex situated right on the beachfront of Limassol c…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Condo 1 bedroom
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to…
$233,632
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in North Cyprus Gazimağusa Yeniboğaziçi Cyprus is the third biggest island i…
$488,030
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
About the Apartment Manhattan Residence is a premium resort complex in Gaziveren, Norther…
$166,654
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$117,967
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
The site is ideally located on the seashore with views of the sea and the mountains from thr…
$207,363
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
4-Bedroom Villa for sale in Ozanköy, Girne:   This stunning villa offers a total area …
$459,195
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Penthouse of 130 sq. m. in a complex under construction on the seashore.  The complex is low…
$290,691
Leave a request

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go