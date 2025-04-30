Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes near golf course for sale in Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while …
$199,738
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
