Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Northern Cyprus

Girne Belediyesi
3
Kyrenia
3
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
3
Iskele Belediyesi
3
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Introduction Salos is a boutique seafront development in North Cyprus, offering privacy, …
$246,529
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
$324,002
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go