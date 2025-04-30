Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Northern Cyprus

10 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while …
$199,738
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large -scale project in Esperte in Northern Cyprus, whic…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project in our catalog located in one of the green regions of Cyprus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex is located in the Alsandzhak area, the tourist pearl of the Northern…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a residential complex in the popular area of Iskele went on sale. The compl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
A new project at the construction stage in the Bakhcheli area. The project is of historical …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury 2+1 Apartments in Turtle Bay Village – Northern CyprusWe present to your attention a …
$129,697
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

