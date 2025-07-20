Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Shop 120 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Key-Ready Shop in a Central Location in Girne North Cyprus Girne is one of the most touristi…
$565,149
Shop 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Shops in a Busy Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the developed city of Cyprus, is a modern …
$303,506
Shop 150 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$390,720
Shop 240 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 240 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Large Shops for Sale with Parking in Girne Center Girne is one of the most popular and touri…
$525,612
Office 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$189,096
Commercial property 71 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 71 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity with this commercial building featuring 4 sho…
$297,298
Shop 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Shop for Sale in Girne Suitable for Investment Girne is one of the most popular cities in No…
$309,320
