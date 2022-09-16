Space tourism on Earth. Dubai wants to create a resort in the form of the moon

«The Moon» in the center of Dubai? A resort complex in the form of a satellite of the Earth is already in development.

The idea of the Moon tourist project was proposed by the Canadian architectural company Moon World Resorts Inc. Construction of the 224-meter-high lunar building will cost $5 billion and take about 4 years. The resort will be able to receive from 2.5 million guests a year.

How will the Moon Dubai Resort be «stuffed»? First, the «Moon» will house a training platform for various space agencies and their astronauts. There will also be a private residence with luxury apartments (about 300), which can be purchased and thus become a member of an exclusive private club on the Moon. In addition to all this, it will be possible to relax in spas and nightclubs.

Moon Dubai is expected to contribute to the emirate’s economy and «breathe new life» into sectors such as entertainment, education, technology and space tourism.

— Moon Dubai will become a grand tourist project in the entire Middle East and North Africa region. It will double the inflow of tourists to Dubai and improve the attractiveness and recognition of the city as a brand, — said the authors of the project G. Matthews and R. Henderson.

But so far these are just grand plans. In order to bring them to life, the company is going to hold a series of shows to present the project, then obtain a regional license, conduct preliminary development, and finally start construction.