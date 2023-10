Portimao, Portugal

from €299,000

180 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

A new building in a region that extols beauty, wealth, romantic architecture, beaches, fame and prosperity in Portimão!!! This place stands out for its proximity to several schools, buses, gardens, beach and open areas to enjoy the city. It is a new building that includes apartments with premium and luxury finishes, ensuring functionality of the interior spaces and comfort. It has apartments of T2 to T4 typologies, with private areas that range from 83 m² to 180 m² in each section. The simple premium design ensures practicality and quality. Its finishes include. - Heat-cut aluminum frames; - Electric blinds; - Centralized control for simultaneous lowering of the blinds on all windows and simultaneous switching off of the lights when leaving the apartment; - Electric floor heating in the toilet and kitchen; - Electric towel rail in the toilet; - Pre-installation of air conditioning; - Solar panel Thermo Siphon 200/300L; - Doors and cabinets are finished with half laminate; - Kitchen furniture finished with polylaminate in one or two colors; - Electric appliances brand TEKA or similar, including induction hob; - Bathroom fixtures Roca or similar; - Pameza or similar ceramic tiles; - TARKKET wood flooring or similar; - Barbecue built into the balcony in the kitchen; - Color video intercom; - The door with a high level of security at the entrance to the apartment; - ORONA elevators with a capacity of 8 people two units; - Plastered walls and ceilings and balcony curtains and paint in the color defined by the project; It is located just in: - 150 m from Fojo kindergarten; - 900 m from the supermarket; - 1 km from São Camilo Hospital; - 1,5 km from Portimão Medical Center; - 1,5 km from the river Arade. Completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023!!!