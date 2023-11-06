  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat

Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
;
2
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The 3-bedroom apartment is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 96,50 square meters. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style. 

This new complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer.

If you’re looking for other options, we also have a 2-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom Apartment in the new Condo Hotel on the seafront
Becici, Montenegro
from
€732,250
Residential quarter Kaskad
Becici, Montenegro
from
€74,800
Residential complex Green Mill
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
€104,562
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
Apartment building Seavista Krasici
Krasici, Montenegro
from
€148,050
You are viewing
Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Apartment building Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€1,20M
The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is the epitome of luxury living on the Montenegrin coast. It is located in the brand new complex in the beautiful coastal town of Tivat, in Donja Lastva.  The apartment is fully furnished. Living area is 127 square meters, including 2 balconies, which offer stunning views of the surrounding area.  Also, the apartment boasts a terrace 86.87 square meters, as well as a roof terrace that covers an impressive 122.60 square meters. These spaces offer ample room for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine, seaview and fresh air. Located on the third floor, this penthouse apartment is easily accessible and offers breathtaking views. The complex itself is modern and well-maintained, with all the amenities you need to live comfortably. Donja Lastva is a sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed vibe, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer. Contact us today to arrange a viewing.
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment in the new complex near center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€216,100
We present to you a stunning 3-bedroom apartment in the upcoming complex located near the center of Budva. The complex comprises a range of apartments on 1, 2, 5, and 6 floors, ensuring that there is an option to suit every preference. This 3-bedroom apartment boasts a total area of 78,6 square meters and comes equipped with a terrace. Furthermore, there is an option to purchase a parking space underneath the building for an additional cost of 18.000-20.000 euros, providing residents with easy and secure access to their vehicles. The location of the complex is ideal, situated near the center of Budva, residents have easy access to all the amenities and facilities that the town has to offer. From shopping centers to supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, you will never run out of options. Lastly, the prices for the apartments range from 216.100 to 231.200 euros. In conclusion, this 3-bedroom apartment is an excellent investment opportunity for those looking to own a property in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and experience the beauty of this upcoming complex firsthand.
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Two-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€340,000
The 2-bedroom apartment for sale is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 76,65 square meters, this apartment is spacious and comfortable. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for more space, we also have a 3-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
Realting.com
Go