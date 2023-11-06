  1. Realting.com
  One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva

One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva

Budva, Montenegro
€430,000

About the complex

The one-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor, offers breathtaking views of the sea and the Old Town. Step into the apartment, and you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an open kitchen area. The apartment has a great terrace that offers stunning views of the sea and the Old Town. Total area: 96.30 square meters.

This apartment comes fully furnished, with all modern appliances and fixtures. And the best part? As much money as you invest in the start after signing the contract, you get the possibility of a bigger discount and a lower price!

Expected income from renting apartment B103 – 35.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year)

So why wait? Make this luxurious apartment your dream home today and experience the best that Porto Budva has to offer.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%. 

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality. 

Budva, Montenegro

Similar complexes
Apartment building One-bedroom Apartment in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€320,000
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€90,100
Apartment building Great Studio near a beach in Becici, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
€64,800
Apartment building Spacious Penthouse in Porto Budva on the seafront
Budva, Montenegro
from
€477,000
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
€430,000
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Apartment building Studio Apartment in the new complex near the center
Budva, Montenegro
from
€90,100
A stunning Studio Apartment in a brand new complex that is currently under construction in the beautiful city of Budva. This modern apartment is perfect for those looking for a comfortable and functional living space. The apartment is located in a quiet area but still close to the center, Old Town, beaches, shops and all necessary infrastructure.  This type of apartment is available on the 4th floor of the building, which has a total of 7 floors. The apartment boasts a terrace, providing plenty of natural light and a pleasant atmosphere. The apartment is compact and cozy, with a total area of 30.88 square meters. There is an option to buy a parking place under the building for 18.000-20.000 euros. And with the complex currently in the construction process, now is the perfect time to invest and save money. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a studio apartment in Budva. Contact us today to schedule a viewing!
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Apartment building Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse in a peaceful neighborhood
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€250,000
The luxurious 2-bedroom apartment with a 19 sqm terrace that offers breathtaking views of the city skyline. This stunning apartment is located on the top floor of the building and has an exclusive elevator entrance that leads directly into the unit. Boasting a living surface area of 62 sqm, this apartment has a spacious living area that combines a modern kitchen and dining area. The two bedrooms are divided by a bathroom that will have floor heating installed. The building is currently under construction and is planned to be completed in the second half of 2023. The finished apartment will feature fully furnished walls and floors, electricity, water, and sewage connection, as well as an A/C unit in each room, ensuring that residents enjoy the highest level of comfort. Additionally, a parking spot is included, providing convenience and safety for vehicle owners. For those looking for a fully equipped home, it is possible to add a kitchen, furniture, and small appliances pack to the offer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make this your new home! Contact us today to learn more.
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment on the seafront in Opatovo, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
€360,000
The 3-bedroom apartment is completed with a terrace that overlooks the stunning seafront. With a total area of 96,50 square meters. Situated on the ground floor, you’ll enjoy easy access to the beach, just a few steps away from your doorstep. The apartment features modern finishes and high-quality materials, ensuring maximum comfort and style.  This new complex is located on the seafront, offering a private beach line for residents to enjoy. You’ll also be conveniently located just 5 minutes from Porto Montenegro and 15 minutes from the airport, making it easy to explore all that Tivat has to offer. If you’re looking for other options, we also have a 2-bedroom apartment available for sale in the complex. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex in Tivat. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and start living your dream life on the seafront.
