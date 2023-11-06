One-bedroom apartment with a Seaview in Porto Budva

The one-bedroom apartment, located on the third floor, offers breathtaking views of the sea and the Old Town. Step into the apartment, and you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an open kitchen area. The apartment has a great terrace that offers stunning views of the sea and the Old Town. Total area: 96.30 square meters.

This apartment comes fully furnished, with all modern appliances and fixtures. And the best part? As much money as you invest in the start after signing the contract, you get the possibility of a bigger discount and a lower price!

Expected income from renting apartment B103 – 35.000 Euro (minimum 100 nights per year)

So why wait? Make this luxurious apartment your dream home today and experience the best that Porto Budva has to offer.

Porto Budva Complex is the largest resort on the Adriatic coast, offering a city-like experience with a range of amenities to cater to even the most demanding tourists. With a total area of 45,000m2, the complex boasts an impressive 8,000m2 shopping center, entertainment center, lobby, two-story casino, and popular branded shops.

Investing in multi-complex-hotel format real estate has become a new trend in the real estate investment market, and Porto Budva is perfectly located on the Adriatic Sea coast. This format allows for apartments and commercial areas to be sold independently while the rest is available for rent under the control of the management company. Purchasing an apartment in the complex provides competitive advantages when renting out the property, as it provides a stable income during the high season, which lasts at least 100 days a year.

Porto Budva offers all the infrastructure of modern and expensive hotels, including 24/7 reception, restaurants, indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gyms, and year-round maintenance of all apartments and commercial buildings. The highest profitability for real estate in Montenegro is provided by properties at the first line by the sea, offering an annual income of up to 10%-20%.

The project is selling for 30% cheaper than other finished buildings. The minimum annual return on investment (ROI) for apartments and commercial spaces is between 10% and 20%.

Investors provide guarantees for the quality of construction and interior materials, with all materials being of European production and first-class quality.