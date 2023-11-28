Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

26 properties total found
Investment 20 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 20 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 1 740 m²
Floor 4/4
Housekeeping for sale in Bulduri - in the heart of Jurmala, right on the seashore, right beh…
€2,95M
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 32 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 32
Area 1 640 m²
Floor 4/4
The investment project in Bulduri consists of a land plot of 3748 m2 and a building with a …
€1,75M
Investment 13 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Investment 13 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 13
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 7/7
€350,000
Investment with parking in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 466 m²
Floor 2/3
Part of the historic stone building with a beautiful facade of 1914 is for sale, which is a…
€525,000
Investment with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered in Riga, Latvia
Investment with kreditom ipotekoy, with parking covered
Riga, Latvia
Area 134 m²
Latvia.Riga Package of apartments with guaranteed income Offer for investors with the possib…
€214,400
Investment in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer the purchase of an unfinished building in Jurmala, Sloka District. Quiet Jurmala sl…
€1,50M
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 200 m²
Good infrastructure, city center, central station is the availability of nearby public tran…
€1,80M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 650 m²
We offer a land plot -1936 m2 for the construction of a project in the prestigious embassy d…
€2,00M
Investment 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 10 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 650 m²
We offer to buy a building with its own spacious area, which is located in Jurmala, Majori d…
€950,000
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
The unique building was built in the 19th. Built in the 19th century Construction period: 1…
€650,000
Investment 2 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment 2 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Floor 1/3
The plot area of the earth is 1537 sq.m. Earth's plot area is 1537 sq.m
€900,000
Investment 156 rooms in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment 156 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 156
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale an ideally located investment property not far from the city center. Sports cente…
€2,50M
Investment with garden, gym, with children playground in Riga, Latvia
Investment with garden, gym, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
Vezaki, this is one of Riga's most beloved sea resorts. It is an ancient fishing village at …
€1,50M
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Number of floors 3
The country is located in a quiet part of Riga, Darzciems. Schools, kindergartens, clinics …
€600,000
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 255 m²
Floor 4/6
€814,400
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer the new office building near the old town, the International Library and Library Ce…
€2,00M
Investment with parking, with swimming pool, in city center in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with swimming pool, in city center
Jurmala, Latvia
The project is in a calm area of housings deprived of low apartments, surrounds. There is ma…
€300,000
Investment in city center, with city view, with children playground in Riga, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with children playground
Riga, Latvia
The magnificent Jurmala beaches of white sand in the framing of gold dunes and long pine tr…
€645,610
Investment in city center, with city view, gym in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, gym
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 815 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale an attractive investment project in the center of Jurmala - on Dzintaru Av…
€3,10M
Investment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 5 275 m²
Number of floors 3
An exclusive residential project La Llave located just 50 m from the sea and is located in …
€4,10M
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Investment with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 900 m²
Since the sale is offered the investment complex, consisting of two parcels of land. The com…
€800,000
Investment with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 992 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale an object of investment in Jurmala in the Jaundubulti area. The project is…
€790,000
Investment in city center, with city view, with park in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 000 m²
An investment property with a total area of 8000 m2 is sold. There is 1 building on the prop…
€1,20M
Investment in city center, with city view, with park in Jurmala, Latvia
Investment in city center, with city view, with park
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 12 114 m²
An investment object with a total land area of 12114 m2 is being sold. On the land area ther…
€2,00M
Investment 79 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Beverinas novads, Latvia
Investment 79 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 4 495 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer a plot of land for sale with an agreed project for the construction of the City Hom…
€1,50M
Investment for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека in Riga, Latvia
Investment for rent, with management company services, with Доступна ипотека
Riga, Latvia
Exclusive offer in the Latvian real estate market - investment offer 3 km from the center of…
€2,64M
