Commercial real estate in Vidzeme, Latvia

Riga
785
Jurmala
44
kekavas pagasts
14
kekavas novads
7
Olaines pagasts
6
340 properties total found
Commercial in Lapenieki, Latvia
Commercial
Lapenieki, Latvia
Area 7 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Operating trade center "Talava" in a densely populated district of ​​Riga - Plavnieki Tal…
€6,20M
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Warehouse with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 674 m²
€1,30M
Commercial 4 rooms in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 1 021 m²
€790,000
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 812 m²
€1,65M
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 000 m²
€9,00M
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 717 m²
€3,00M
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
About real estate - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, windows on the…
€55,000
Commercial 1 room in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale premises in the center of Riga, with developed social and transport infrastructure.…
€27,900
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 501 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 647 m²
Floor 2/2
€695,000
Commercial real estate in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial real estate
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 3 860 m²
Floor 1/2
€2,20M
Commercial real estate in Valmiera, Latvia
Commercial real estate
Valmiera, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/3
House and extras of the house - a new project, guest house, house from the street, house in …
€123,456
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 513 m²
Floor 1/5
House and extras of the house - Facade of the building Jugendstyle, renovated building
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/6
Exclusive, spacious, luxurious apartments with 1 - 5 bedrooms, cabinet, several bathrooms, k…
€640,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor -1/4
House and extras of the house - house in the yard, all communications. The territory is a qu…
€24,500
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
House and extras of the house - renovated building, restored house, all communications, all …
€119,500
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Territory - convenient transport, access to freight transport, developed infrastructure, clo…
€864,000
Commercial in Spunciems, Latvia
Commercial
Spunciems, Latvia
Area 330 m²
Territory - a number of public transport, access to freight transport. Home and extras at ho…
€80,000
Commercial 7 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 7 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 214 m²
Floor 1/6
House and extras of the house - a new project, all amenities, all communications, windows on…
€158,360
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/6
€320,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/4
€193,000
Commercial in Riga, Latvia
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
House and extras of the house - house from the street, all communications, all amenities, te…
€56,000
Commercial 8 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, all amenities, windows on …
€305,000
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 4/6
House and extras of the house - house from the street, facade house, all communications, ele…
€172,050
Commercial 4 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/5
House and extras of the house - facade house, all communications, unfinished construction. T…
€41,500
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Facade house, parking place, street entrance, insulated rooms, bathroom separate, central he…
€59,000
Commercial 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/5
Facade house, entrance from yard and street, isolated rooms, bathroom separate, high ceiling…
€840,000
Commercial 6 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Facade house, entrance from the yard and street, windows to the street, isolated rooms, bath…
€309,000
Commercial real estate in Riga, Latvia
Commercial real estate
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 762 m²
Floor 1
Facade house, parking place, terrace, sauna, insulated rooms, adjoining rooms, bathroom sepa…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room in Riga, Latvia
Commercial 1 room
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/5
Sell a restaurant in the quiet center of Riga. Building in the process of renovation. House…
€194,000
