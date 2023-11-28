UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Commercial
Vidzeme
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia
Riga
10
Jurmala
9
Hotel
Clear all
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
3 867 m²
3/3
Three-storey service hotel with an area of 3373 m2. Water connection/urban sewerage.warehous…
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423
sindija.blicane@habita.com
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
247 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 6th floor in a building next …
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
283 m²
Premises with an area of 282,6 sqm are offered, located on the 3rd floor in a building next …
€554,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
7
330 m²
3/3
We offer to purchase a guest house or a party located in the very center of Jurmala, in Buld…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
402 m²
3/3
Hotel Dune Jurmala is located in Jurmala, no more than 200 meters from Jurmala beach and 9 k…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423
sindija.blicane@habita.com
Hotel 26 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
26
1 000 m²
1/3
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Melluzhi: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
1 126 m²
For sale a commercial facility for reconstruction in the very center of the street. Jomas in…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking
Riga, Latvia
476 m²
2/2
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 025 m²
3/3
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004
john.kivinen@habita.com
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
16
1 109 m²
2/2
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
2 479 m²
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
€1,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Riga, Latvia
205 m²
3
Latvia Riga Hostel / mini-hotel in the old town Room 205m2, occupying the entire 3 floor 4 -…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 2 rooms with elevator
Riga, Latvia
2
Latvia Riga Apartments for hostel Apartments in a renovated house in the center of Riga. An …
€109,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 197 m²
3/3
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 838 m²
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 137 rooms
Riga, Latvia
137
5 179 m²
5
We present the hotel project (4+), which is located within the Old Town, near the Vantovaya …
€5,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
11
650 m²
5/5
Hotel for sale in the heart of Old Riga. Land area 200m2, building 660m2. Perfect building f…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
210 m²
2/2
We offer the purchase of a more capital building in the center of Riga, which functions as a…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
1 000 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …
€1,97M
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Vidzeme
сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL