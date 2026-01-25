Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidrizu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Vidrizu pagasts, Latvia

3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer to purchase a chic apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees)…
$931,400
5 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 262 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a chic penthouse with a terrace in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurm…
$857,059
4 room apartment in Vidrizi, Latvia
4 room apartment
Vidrizi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a spacious apartment in a renovated house, part of a new project in Jurmala PineWoo…
$727,913
Properties features in Vidrizu pagasts, Latvia

