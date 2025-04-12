Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Valdgales pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Valdgales pagasts, Latvia

2 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Ciruli, Latvia
6 bedroom house
Ciruli, Latvia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 472 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful, spacious, well-kept territory, the proximity of a forest and a pond. 20 minutes t…
$401,251
3 bedroom house in Valdgale, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Valdgale, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Floor 6/6
An object with fantastic rural tourism and business potential - for a personality with spark…
$221,661
Properties features in Valdgales pagasts, Latvia

