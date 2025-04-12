Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Stamerienas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Stamerienas pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 27 bedrooms in Kalniena, Latvia
House 27 bedrooms
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
Unbelievable - only 350 euros/m2. Selling a profitable business;3.5 ha right on the lake sho…
$735,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stamerienas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes