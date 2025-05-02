Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Stamerienas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Stamerienas pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
$179,898
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
$394,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
Bulduri, 100 meters from the sea. Excellent location.6 rooms, 4 bedrooms.A cozy house is loc…
$851,020
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
The new resort quarter consists of nine four-story buildings or sections. The Quarter is a c…
$285,326
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
A three-storey apartment for sale in Dzintari with a separate entrance, in a new modern resi…
$962,659
Leave a request
6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
new building, all city communications, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic wind…
$893,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Latviešu
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 359 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel "Europe" is located in Jurmala, close to the concert hall "Dzintari". On the terri…
$3,41M
Leave a request
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 173 m²
Number of floors 2
An object with a wide range of uses for sale in a strategically advantageous location. The o…
$4,87M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In a fully renovated building, Raina Boulevard 27, we offer apartments next to Opera and Par…
$402,120
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartment with built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, lights and curtains. The developer offe…
$380,211
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale: a spacious 4-room apartment on the 6th floor in the heart of Zolitūde. The project…
$106,881
Leave a request
4 room house in Sebruciems, Latvia
4 room house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$349,269
Leave a request

Properties features in Stamerienas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go