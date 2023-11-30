Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Siguldas novads

Lands for sale in Siguldas novads, Latvia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 51 454 m²
I sell the land for commercial construction in Sigulda. It is possible to build a shopping c…
€514,540
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 11 000 m²
€176,000
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 10 800 m²
€216,000
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
A plot of land for development in Sigulda is for sale, which is located in an ideal location…
€580,000
Plot of land in Sigulda, Latvia
Plot of land
Sigulda, Latvia
Land with foundations for sale in Sigulda. Approved project and active building permit. The …
€109,000
Plot of land in Kartuzi, Latvia
Plot of land
Kartuzi, Latvia
Land plot in Sigulda 13.79ha It is possible to build a residential village with private …
€800,000
