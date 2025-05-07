Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Saulkrastu pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Sunny, bright apartment awaits its new owners.The house underwent renovation work in 2012 - …
$73,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saulkrastu pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go