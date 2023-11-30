Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Saulkrastu novads, Latvia
Nice land plot walking distance to the sea, surrounded with trees in a private house village…
€72,000
Plot of land in kisupe 1, Latvia
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
One of the best plots in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A plot of land for sale …
€163,000
Plot of land in kisupe 1, Latvia
Plot of land
kisupe 1, Latvia
Two plots for sale together or separately in a magnificent quiet place near the sea. A pl…
€118,150
Plot of land in Saulkrasti, Latvia
Plot of land
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1/2
€592,920
Plot of land in Saulkrasti, Latvia
Plot of land
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Building plot for sale on the first line from the sea in Melluži, Kāpu Street 23 with a tota…
€1,60M
