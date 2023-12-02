Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Salaspils novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Salaspils novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
4 room house in good condition in Salaspils, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Salaspils, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 2/2
3-storey house with roof structure and additional area, high plinth floor with commercial pr…
€184,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with needs repair
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 376 m²
Floor 2/2
A two-story house with pool and sauna is for sale. Two floors, 6 rooms, including 4 bedrooms…
€149,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with river view in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with river view
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The property has a large residential house, a garage for two cars and a cellar.The first flo…
€297,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

