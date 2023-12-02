Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Salaspils novads

Commercial real estate in Salaspils novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
Commercial 4 rooms in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 1 021 m²
€790,000
per month
Leave a request
Commercial with electricity, with gas in Salaspils, Latvia
Commercial with electricity, with gas
Salaspils, Latvia
We are selling a building plot of land with a total area of ​​27.38 hectares. It is located…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with garden, for rent, with management company services in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Commercial real estate with garden, for rent, with management company services
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 50
Area 5 633 m²
We offer a large complex for sale, located on the quiet lands of the nature reserve on a pic…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir