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Сommercial property in Salaspils novads, Latvia

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Salaspils pagasts
3
4 properties total found
Warehouse 2 328 m² in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Warehouse 2 328 m²
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 328 m²
Floor 1
$539,446
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 5 633 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 5 633 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 50
Area 5 633 m²
We offer a large complex for sale, located on the quiet lands of the nature reserve on a pic…
$2,91M
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Commercial property in Jaunsauriesi, Latvia
Commercial property
Jaunsauriesi, Latvia
We are selling a plot of land for development with a total area of 27.38 hectares. Located …
$915,219
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 021 m² in Silabriezi, Latvia
Commercial property 1 021 m²
Silabriezi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 1 021 m²
$830,709
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