Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Rujiena
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rujiena, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Rujiena, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Rujiena, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
Charming country home with a spacious 0.3954 ha plot, offering all the comfort you need for …
$73,721
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go