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Residential properties for sale in Rujiena, Latvia

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1 property total found
6 room apartment in Rujiena, Latvia
6 room apartment
Rujiena, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/7
Spacious 6-room apartment in the quiet center of Riga.The apartment is located on the 4th fl…
$428,651
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