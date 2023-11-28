Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Riga, Latvia

142 properties total found
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 717 m²
€500,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1/3
Sells a commercial plot of land with a finished project, has a building permit. The project …
€159,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 712 m²
Territory - developed infrastructure, public transport, close to schools, kindergarten, clos…
€141,688
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Land in ''Darzini'' is urgently for sell! On the property - partial communications, electric…
€35,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
1560 m2 of land for sale, on which a 131 m2 brick building is located, in Pļavnieki. A proje…
€265,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 723 m²
Short - Good deal an adequate market price. Property status - registered in the landholders …
€135,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 711 m²
Property - sell investment project
€450,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 922 m²
House and house extras - all communications, all the amenities. Territory - developed infras…
€120,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 084 m²
Land for sale in Purvciems in a good location near Domina. It is possible to build 300m2 hig…
€65,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 11 000 m²
€170,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 900 m²
Sale of land in the center of Riga, suitable for building construction.
€128,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 426 m²
Sale of land plot in Langstini, 70 meters from the lake. Asphalt driveway. Gas, electricity.…
€100,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 365 m²
Land for sale below the cadastral value, near to Riga city center. House and house extras - …
€190,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 430 m²
Owner sells land , not far from Riga city center, tightened electricity. Territory - near th…
€70,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 972 m²
I sell a land plot of 1972 square meters.
€287,500
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 169 m²
Land for sale. Estimated building intensity 145, 7%. Sketch design for planning permission f…
€165,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 905 m²
€123,825
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 43 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Land for sale in Cesis area. From Riga 90 km, 2 km from the center of Cesis, 500m from the E…
€200,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 29 700 m²
Fos sale land property with permitted land use of the site-forest parks (6 parcels) in Kekav…
€115,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 23 000 m²
For sale land property Kekava 500m from the center of Ķekava to Kekavas river. (Permitted) t…
€80,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 800 m²
For sale Land in Riga center House and house extras - all communications
€70,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 800 m²
Owner salles land in Mezaparks House and house extras - all communications
€470,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 724 m²
A multi-storey building plot is being sold. Ideal location, land plot of correct rectangular…
€211,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 430 m²
Land for sale, the beginning of Unijas Street. For the construction of a 5-storey apartment …
€150,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 55 777 m²
Multifunctional plot of land for sale in Rumbula. The plot borders with the bank of the Daug…
€450,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
€55,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 287 m²
Sale of land plot in a beautiful residential area. To the sea and the city center a 15 min. …
€141,500
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 8 111 m²
For sale industrial land plot with a total area of ​​8111 m2. Registered in the landholders book
€400,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 700 m²
For sale plot of land with total area 1700 m2. Territory - close to schools, public transpor…
€120,000
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
Plot for private houses or multi-apartment buildings in Riga. Plot area 2075 m2. Located n…
€124,500
