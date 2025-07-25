Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Riga, Latvia

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Riga, Latvia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
With taste and love, with convenience and beauty - bright, fully renovated apartment by the …
$199,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Riga, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go