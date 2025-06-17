Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Riga, Latvia

Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 1 310 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 1 310 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 2/2
The ceiling height in the production and warehouse part is 9.6 m.Height to truss 8.5 m.Heigh…
$9,079
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 3 350 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 350 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go