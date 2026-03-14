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Houses for sale in Priekulu pagasts, Latvia

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House 50 bedrooms in Priekuli, Latvia
House 50 bedrooms
Priekuli, Latvia
Rooms 59
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Area 3 573 m²
Floor 4/4
Hotel in one of the most visited regions of Latvia - scenic Vidzeme, near Cesis. Active and …
$756,921
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Habita
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