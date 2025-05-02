Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ozolnieku pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
5 room house in Ozolnieki, Latvia
5 room house
Ozolnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a spacious, functional, modern private house in Ozolnieki. Good location, in a w…
$305,634
Properties features in Ozolnieku pagasts, Latvia

