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Сommercial property in Ogres novads, Latvia

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4 properties total found
Commercial property 1 350 m² in Lielvarde, Latvia
Commercial property 1 350 m²
Lielvarde, Latvia
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 3
House and house extras - cargo elevator. Territory - closed territory, entrance with heavy t…
$112,117
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Manufacture 4 652 m² in Krapes pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 4 652 m²
Krapes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 4 652 m²
Number of floors 3
$542,515
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 72 m² in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial property 72 m²
Ogre, Latvia
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Territory - parking place, free parking, good infrastructure, entrance from the street, entr…
$116,788
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Commercial property 10 064 m² in Ogre, Latvia
Commercial property 10 064 m²
Ogre, Latvia
Area 10 064 m²
$567,695
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