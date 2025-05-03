Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Nitaures pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nitaures pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Nitaures pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom apartment
Nitaures pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
Floor 2/2
It is possible to purchase a truly fabulous property - Krīgaļi Manor, located 52 minutes (62…
$226,053
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
