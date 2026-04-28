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Residential properties for sale in Mezotnes pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Mezotne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mezotne, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
$28,780
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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