Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Marupes novads

Lands for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

21 property total found
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
Industrial and commercial land of category R2, next to the Riga-Jelgava highway (A8, E77), n…
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vetras, Latvia
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
Area 30 000 m²
I sell commercial land in Tiree, on the A8 road, driving along the old Jelgava highway. The …
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
Area 10 000 m²
I sell commercial land in Tiree, on the A8 road, driving along the old Jelgava highway. The …
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Area 31 000 m²
All communications. Territory - closed territory, developed infrastructure. Property status…
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Area 6 796 m²
For sale 6796 m2 plot of land located in Jaunmarupe, near from Ziedkalnu street, for detache…
€99,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Area 6 400 m²
For sale 6043 m2 plot of land located in Jaunmarupe, near from Ziedkalnu street, for detache…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vetras, Latvia
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
Area 14 300 m²
Two contiguous parcels are sold with a total surface area of 1,43 ha. The property is regist…
€214,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
A 2.06 ha plot of land for the construction of a private house in Mārupe district for sale! …
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
An excellent place for the development of a new village, the property borders the water rese…
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
A plot of land 1538 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plot…
€92,280
Leave a request
Plot of land in Skulte, Latvia
Plot of land
Skulte, Latvia
We offer a plot of commercial land of 10 hectares. The land is located in the Marupsky distr…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
A plot of land 1502 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
€90,120
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
A plot of land 1665 m2 in the center of Mārupe is for sale. Possibility to buy other plo…
€99,900
Leave a request
Plot of land in Terini, Latvia
Plot of land
Terini, Latvia
The property is located near Riga International Airport - the largest air traffic center in …
€1,56M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
We offer a large property for sale in Marupe. Comfortable location in the city center, appr…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vetras, Latvia
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
The property is adjacent to the Riga International Airport – the largest air traffic centre …
€4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
€248,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupe, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupe, Latvia
We offer to buy a real estate object in Marupe. According to the development plan, part of t…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vetras, Latvia
Plot of land
Vetras, Latvia
Asphalt veranda, electricity, gas, central wastewater and water supply are brought to the si…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
For sale a plot of land for building in Mārupe. The property is in the area of private house…
€429,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir