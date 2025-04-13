Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Malpils pagasts
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Malpils pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Sidgunda, Latvia
1 room apartment
Sidgunda, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
$64,088
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Malpils pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes