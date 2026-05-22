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Residential properties for sale in Madona, Latvia

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1 property total found
2 room apartment in Madona, Latvia
2 room apartment
Madona, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
A cozy, warm, spacious 2-room apartment for sale in Madona. The apartment is located on the …
$37,372
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