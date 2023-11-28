Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Limbazu novads, Latvia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Limbazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Limbazu novads, Latvia
Unique opportunity to buy a profitable property. Property - sell investment project, the cit…
€18,000
Plot of land in Mandegas, Latvia
Plot of land
Mandegas, Latvia
Area 2 900 m²
For sale 2900 m2 plot of land for private construction in Skulte place called " Mandegas" Ne…
€37,000
Plot of land in Limbazu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Limbazu novads, Latvia
Land for the construction of a private house. There is a driveway. Next to the sea. A place …
€29,900
Plot of land in Skulte, Latvia
Plot of land
Skulte, Latvia
Excellent plot of land in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the clean, beautifu…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Limbazi, Latvia
Plot of land
Limbazi, Latvia
€1,80M
Plot of land in Limbazi, Latvia
Plot of land
Limbazi, Latvia
€1,35M
Plot of land in Skulte, Latvia
Plot of land
Skulte, Latvia
Area 259 m²
Excellent plot of land in the center of Jurmala and only 100 meters from the clean, beautif…
€900,000
