Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Liepaja

Lands for sale in Liepaja, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
Land plot in Liepaja, in an excellent location for business - next to the main street and ex…
€479,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Liepaja, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepaja, Latvia
€490,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir