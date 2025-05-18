Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Liepaja
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Liepaja, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
8 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
For sale luxury modern villa in the Jurmala dune area. The beach is only 100m away. White, s…
$4,35M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liepaja, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go