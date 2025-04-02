Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kuldīga
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kuldīga, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Liepkalni, Latvia
Plot of land
Liepkalni, Latvia
$32,498
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Exclusive land plot in Jurmala, on the first line, 150 meters from the sea. The plot is l…
$2,50M
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 32 000 m²
For sale plot of land 25km from Riga. 3.2ha agricultural land, bordering river Bērzene (Da…
$53,010
Plot of land in Spunciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Spunciems, Latvia
Good land plot of 8, 6 ha close to Riga, in a quite and calm environment, suitable for a sma…
$134,139
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 643 m²
Number of floors 2
Great opportunity to buy a plot of land in Ķemeri, in a quiet location 100m from the Ķemeri …
$131,441
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
$378,154
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Riga, Latvia
Plot of land
Riga, Latvia
A large plot of land in the center of Riga.The property consists of 2 plots of land (4320 m2…
$2,27M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Plot of land
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Area 1 332 m²
$72,648
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
$2,11M
Plot of land in Langstini, Latvia
Plot of land
Langstini, Latvia
Area 1 478 m²
Sale of land plot in Langstini, 10 minutes walk from the lake, gas and electricity. House an…
$52,577
Plot of land in Marupes novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Marupes novads, Latvia
$260,553
Plot of land in Tinuzu pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Tinuzu pagasts, Latvia
Area 4 600 m²
A price below market value for a property, which is a great investment. For sale building la…
$26,574
