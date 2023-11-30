Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in kekavas pagasts, Latvia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 4 374 m²
€87,480
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Area 32 000 m²
For sale plot of land 25km from Riga. 3.2ha agricultural land, bordering river Bērzene (Da…
€50,000
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Land plots for development in Kekava Land plots total area: 10,75 ha Development poten…
€690,000
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Land plots for development, located nearby River Daugava Address: “Dzintari”, Daugmales p…
€1,13M
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
9.88 hectares of land - an investment project near Riga. An ideal place for the development …
€550,000
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
€95,000
Plot of land in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
We sell a large plot for commercial development in Kekawa. Area: 3 ha. The area is located n…
€300,000
