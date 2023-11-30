Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. kekavas pagasts
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in kekavas pagasts, Latvia

сommercial property
14
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Hotel 16 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 109 m²
Floor 2/2
€650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir