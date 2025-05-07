Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kekava
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kekava, Latvia

Kekavas pagasts
15
3 properties total found
5 room house in Vimbukrogs, Latvia
5 room house
Vimbukrogs, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
$297,535
6 room house in Odukalns, Latvia
6 room house
Odukalns, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
$206,071
4 bedroom house in Kekava, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Kekava, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Floor 3/3
The first floor of the residential house has a comfortable hall, bathroom, wc, spacious livi…
$436,632
