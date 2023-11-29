Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Jurmala

Lands for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

133 properties total found
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot for development, located in exclusive part of Jurmala – Dzintari Address: Mežap…
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€450,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land with pine trees for sale in Jaundubulti. The area of the plot is 2575 m2. T…
€160,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 42 768 m²
€70,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 264 m²
€55,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
€250,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
For sale part of the plot with a total area of ​​1000 m2 and existing buildings in poor tech…
€60,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 8 290 m²
I will sell a land plot with a project for five-row houses. Each row house has 4 sections. T…
€225,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 786 m²
Land for sale in a beautiful location, surrounded by a residential area of private construct…
€35,720
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 3 500 m²
We are selling a piece of land on which already has a new residential building and hangar wi…
€450,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 2 364 m²
Land for sale in Melluzhi, 2364 sq.m. Land with commercial status, can be used for the const…
€591,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A beautiful plot of land with pine trees is for sale in Priedaine with a project for a 1-sto…
€120,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale in the dune zone for the construction of a private house. Land area - 5002 m2…
€900,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell a unique house a hundred meters from the sea in the very center of Jurmala. The magn…
€590,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale in Lielupe, Jurmala with a total area of 1377 m2. Plot without buildings, loc…
€590,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
We offer for sale an exclusive plot of land with a total area of 11,378 sq.m. in Jurmala, ne…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Beautiful land for sale on Kapu street with a house. Plot with a total area of 2888 m2. Th…
€493,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Plot for a private or apartment building in Jurmala. Plot area 1300 m2. Located in Asari 60…
€129,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot in Jurmala with its own pier! Land area 1380 m2. There is a small house on the pl…
€650,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot in Jurmala with an area of 8207 m2. Located 1500 m from the sea. Separation is po…
€246,210
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot in Jurmala near the river with an area of 1751 m2 Located 150 m from the river Li…
€90,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale 3000 m2 on the banks of Lielupe, Jurmala. There is a house on the territory, …
€970,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A building plot with an area of 2737 m2 is for sale in Kauguri, Jurmala. Can be divided int…
€150,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot with an area of 9081 m2 in Valteri, Jurmala. Building types - DzS5 - house, tw…
€100,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale a beautiful undeveloped land plot in Bulduri, Jurmala, 700 m from the sea for resid…
€310,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale in Vaivari, Jurmala for commercial or industrial development. Land area 335…
€53,500
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land plot 200 m from the sea in Bulduri with an area of ​​950 m2. - The site is located i…
€395,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
Land for sale with a total area of ​​2107 m2 in Kemeri. For frequent development (DzS18):…
€45,500
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
A plot of land with a total area of 1182 m2 is for sale in Melluzi, Jurmala. In the past, t…
€115,000
Plot of land in Jurmala, Latvia
Plot of land
Jurmala, Latvia
For sale exclusive plot of land in Jurmala! The land is on Bulduru Avenue 1a, at the corner…
€1,20M
