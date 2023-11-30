Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Iecavas novads

Lands for sale in Iecavas novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Dimzukalns, Latvia
Plot of land
Dimzukalns, Latvia
Area 156 200 m²
Looking for a prime commercial property in Iecava? Look no further than these two parcels of…
€300,000
Plot of land in Iecava, Latvia
Plot of land
Iecava, Latvia
Land attack for commercial purposes for sale! Located in Iecava disctric, A7 roads, 38 km fr…
€404,000
Plot of land in Iecava, Latvia
Plot of land
Iecava, Latvia
Land attack for commercial purposes for sale! Located in Iecava disctric, A7 streets, 39 km …
€668,000
