Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Garkalnes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Spacious House for Sale in the Elite Sunīši Community – Your Private Oasis by the Water! A …
$469,840
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
$520,786
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Riga, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Luxurious family home in the prestigious Bergi area of Riga. This meticulously designed hou…
$509,465
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sunisi, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
A modern and functional house, located on the bank of the Lielā Jugla River. Environmenta…
$900,136
Leave a request
House 12 rooms in Priedkalne, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 761 m²
Historic Home of Renowned Surgeon Viktors Kalberzs in Priedkalne – A Unique Investment Oppor…
$373,607
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Spacious House in Bukulti for a Large Family A spacious and well-maintained two-story hou…
$260,484
Leave a request

Properties features in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go