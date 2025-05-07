Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Carnikavas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room house in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…
$399,234
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go