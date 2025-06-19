Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Carnikavas pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
$80,853
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
$346,703
Leave a request
9 room apartment in Gauja, Latvia
9 room apartment
Gauja, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 385 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer for sale an exclusive spacious mansion with an area of 1384.10 m2. The house is loc…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go