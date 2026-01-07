Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Bauska
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bauska, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Bauska, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Bauska, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Private house for sale - excellent quality living space and thoughtful comfort without compr…
$301,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go